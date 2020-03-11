Thai Airport Staff Infected With Coronavirus as Tally Rises to 59

BANGKOK — Six new patients, along with an immigration officer and an airport worker, tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus, health officials said.

The new patients include a 21-year-old male immigration officer and 40-year-old man who both work at Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to Department of Disease Control director Sophon Iamsirithawon, bringing the total cases of confirmed infection in Thailand to 59.

A 25-year-old male office worker, a 27-year-old woman returning from South Korea, a 40-year-old man returning from Japan, and a 36-year-old Singaporean restaurant owner were also found to have the virus.

Sophon did not identify where the immigration officer was stationed or any other personal details of the patients, but the announcement came to light hours after an owner of a restaurant at CRC Tower posted online that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health also reported three new cases of coronavirus infection in Thailand yesterday. They include a 41-year-old woman who had been in close contact with an infected patient, and a Thai couple returning from Italy.

Related stories:

Some Residents are Shunning Quarantines for ‘Little Ghosts’

EmQuartier Admits Its ‘Coronavirus Sanitizing Gate’ is Not Certified