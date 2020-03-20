Coronavirus Cases in Thailand Jump Above 300, Expected to Rise

BANGKOK — Thailand on Friday reported 50 new cases of coronavirus infection, the second day of additional cases discovered in the dozens.

Forty-one of the 50 were those who were close to individuals who previously tested positive for the virus, including 18 who attended a boxing match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 6, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said.

Five are associated with a social gathering in Thonglor and Ramkhamhaeng areas, while 12 had a history of coming in close contact with Covid-19 patients elsewhere, Suwanchai added. Six people were also infected from religious ceremonies in Pattani and Songkhla provinces.

Suwanchai said nine patients were either infected from overseas or by unknown sources, including two Thais who recently returned from the United Kingdom and two Burmeses.

At least 322 people now tested positive for the coronavirus in Thailand since the outbreak began.

As of Friday, 278 patients are being treated at hospitals, while 43 patients have recovered, the health official said. Three people remain in critical condition.

Thailand recorded a large jump in the number of infections in recent days, many of which are linked to the boxing match on March 6. This led the government to shut down educational and entertainment institutions for two weeks starting on Wednesday.