1 Thai Dies in US from Coronavirus, Domestic Infections at 721

BANGKOK — One Thai national died overseas from the coronavirus, while the Ministry of Public Health on Monday said 122 new cases of infection were reported in Thailand, raising the total tally to 721 since the outbreak began.

The Thai embassy in Washington D.C. reported that a 66-year-old Thai chef died in a hospital in the U.S. capital on Saturday. The woman held dual citizenship and had lived in the U.S. for years, foreign ministry spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said.

Health ministry spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin also said four of the new 122 cases are linked to a boxing match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month.

More patients were found in Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, Taweesin added.

Another group of 16 patients were those who shared close contact with individuals previously diagnosed with Covid-19 infection, while 10 patients, including four foreign nationals, were either infected from overseas or working in a crowded environment, Taweesin added.

The remaining 92 patients are being investigated for their travel histories.

The health official said that the 668 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals, while 52 have recovered as of Monday. Seven people remain in critical condition.