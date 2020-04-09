Horse Movement Banned for 90 Days to Contain AHS Outbreak

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday issued an order to ban the movement of all horses for 90 days in a bid to contain the African Horse Sickness (AHS) outbreak.

The disease has already killed nearly 200 horses in the country.

The ministry said the AHS deaths have been reported in provinces including Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri and Phetchaburi in the past weeks.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Livestock Department and the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department told the media that it is still investigating the sources of the virus.

Some horse farm owners have told the department that they suspect zebras imported from Africa are the most likely source of the virus.

Farm owners have been calling on livestock officials to trace the origin of AHS and listing AHS on the animal disease act to pave the way for strict enforcement of animal health regulations.

Many farms have also allegedly threatened to file a lawsuit against the livestock department for failing to prevent the disease.

Livestock officials have said they are in the midst of consulting experts for the use of vaccine to prevent the disease.