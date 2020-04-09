Pattaya Announces Coronavirus Lockdown, Keeps Out All Visitors

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s eastern seaside tourist city Pattaya is imposing a temporary lockdown to keep out all visitors in sustained effort to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phakharathorn Thianchai, Provincial Governor of Chonburi province, where Pattaya is located, confirmed on Wednesday no entry by any visitors, Thai or foreign, into Pattaya under the lockdown, effective from Thursday until the end of this month, in addition to curfew, currently enforced nationwide between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily.

Only those who are officially verified to have a home or be currently employed in Pattaya are allowed to enter the city, according to the provincial governor.

Several road checkpoints have been set up to screen people entering the city areas around the clock.