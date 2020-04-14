NONTHABURI — Nonthaburi governor Sujin Chaichumsak withdrew his approval for hair salons and some shops to open during the coronavirus lockdown tomorrow, a day after he gave the greenlight.

The initial order, issued on Monday, permits hair salons, barber shops, package delivery shops, lottery vendors, furniture shops, construction material shops, and repair shops for electronic appliances to open for business from Wednesday onward. The order also called for a strict practice of social distancing.

But the governor withdrew the decision after government spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said reopening barber shops and hair salons may put the public at further risk of coronavirus infection.

In a new order issued today by Gov. Sujin, only phone shops and repair centers are allowed to reopen.

As of Tuesday noon, Nonthaburi province has the third highest number of infected people, at 150, after Phuket’s 186 and Bangkok’s 1,311.

Although Nonthaburi is technically not part of Bangkok, the area is largely considered as a suburban extension of the capital.