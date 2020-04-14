BANGKOK — Government media recruited a luk thung group going viral on social media to sing a morbid song with a cheery dance tune to warn people to stay at home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In an attempt to piggyback on the viral “Jane Noon Bow” meme, state media had the Super Valentine group to star in its “Super Spreader” on Monday, a song intended to promote the practice of social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“COVID, ka. COVID, ka. My name is Co and I come with Fever and Cough,” the lyrics say.
State organizations Thai Media Fund, National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Ministry of Culture produced the song with TopLine Music, Super Valentine’s record label.
Read: Jane, Noon, Bow: The Tiktok Meme Cheering Up Thais in Quarantine
The tune is exactly the same as the “Jane Noon Bow” 2010 luk thung dance song that the band performed as an opening song in their concerts. The meme, which went viral since early April, involves lipsyncing to the song mostly on Instagram or TikTok.
Instead of Jane, Noon, and Bow introducing themselves, “Super Spreader” has them describing COVID-19 symptoms and telling people to stay at home because “If you can’t recover, you could die / Be careful! It’s COVID, not an abscess!”
In the music video, the women can be seen dancing while wearing face shields and face masks while standing more than a meter apart.
The Super Valentine trio are Jane-jira “Jane” Reanthongkam, Nattamon “Noon” Nilkhuha, and Kalayanassana “Bow” Kaenkaew. The band broke up in 2014, but are having a resurgence in popularity due to the meme.
Here’s our unofficial translation.
“Super Spreader”
By Super Valentine
Written by Sai Pan
Produced by Taweesap Jeepsuwan
La-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la don’t be kidding around
La-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la don’t be kidding around
Super spreader, super spreader
Get infected with COVID and we’re all doomed
Super spreader, super spreader
Get infected with COVID and we’re all doomed
COVID, ka. COVID, ka. My name is Co and I come with Fever and Cough
Fever, ka. Fever, ka. My name is Fever and I come with Cough and Co
Cough, ka. Cough, ka. My name is Cough and I come with Co and Cough
Don’t go out far. Stay home
Don’t just think of fun, or you’ll suffer from COVID
If you can’t recover, you could die
Be careful! It’s COVID, not an abscess
Cough, cough, cough. Sneeze, sneeze, sneeze
The disease ravages and people had to be carted away
If we all want to live
Quarantine in your own homes