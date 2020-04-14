BANGKOK — Government media recruited a luk thung group going viral on social media to sing a morbid song with a cheery dance tune to warn people to stay at home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In an attempt to piggyback on the viral “Jane Noon Bow” meme, state media had the Super Valentine group to star in its “Super Spreader” on Monday, a song intended to promote the practice of social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“COVID, ka. COVID, ka. My name is Co and I come with Fever and Cough,” the lyrics say.

State organizations Thai Media Fund, National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Ministry of Culture produced the song with TopLine Music, Super Valentine’s record label.

The tune is exactly the same as the “Jane Noon Bow” 2010 luk thung dance song that the band performed as an opening song in their concerts. The meme, which went viral since early April, involves lipsyncing to the song mostly on Instagram or TikTok.

Instead of Jane, Noon, and Bow introducing themselves, “Super Spreader” has them describing COVID-19 symptoms and telling people to stay at home because “If you can’t recover, you could die / Be careful! It’s COVID, not an abscess!”

In the music video, the women can be seen dancing while wearing face shields and face masks while standing more than a meter apart.

The Super Valentine trio are Jane-jira “Jane” Reanthongkam, Nattamon “Noon” Nilkhuha, and Kalayanassana “Bow” Kaenkaew. The band broke up in 2014, but are having a resurgence in popularity due to the meme.

Here’s our unofficial translation.

“Super Spreader”

By Super Valentine

Written by Sai Pan

Produced by Taweesap Jeepsuwan

La-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la don’t be kidding around

La-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la don’t be kidding around

Super spreader, super spreader

Get infected with COVID and we’re all doomed

Super spreader, super spreader

Get infected with COVID and we’re all doomed

COVID, ka. COVID, ka. My name is Co and I come with Fever and Cough

Fever, ka. Fever, ka. My name is Fever and I come with Cough and Co

Cough, ka. Cough, ka. My name is Cough and I come with Co and Cough

Don’t go out far. Stay home

Don’t just think of fun, or you’ll suffer from COVID

If you can’t recover, you could die

Be careful! It’s COVID, not an abscess

Cough, cough, cough. Sneeze, sneeze, sneeze

The disease ravages and people had to be carted away

If we all want to live

Quarantine in your own homes