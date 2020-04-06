Jane, Noon, Bow: The Tiktok Meme Cheering Up Thais in Quarantine

BANGKOK — A random 2010s luk thung song somehow went viral on Thai internet over the weekend, bringing a much needed distraction from the crushing boredom during coronavirus quarantine.

Everyone from Princess Ubolratana to celebs to your next door neighbor is doing the “Jane Noon Bow” viral meme, which involves each person doing a lipsync to all three parts of a 2010 luk thung dance song. The meme mostly spread on TikTok, a Chinese app gaining a larger following in Thailand by each day.

“Jane, ka. Jane, ka. My name is Jane; I came with Noon and Bow,” the song begins. “Noon, ka. Noon, ka. My name is Noon; I came with Jane and Bow. Bow, ka. Bow, ka. My name is Bow; I came with Noon and Jane.”

The trio are Jane-jira “Jane” Reanthongkam, Nattamon “Noon” Nilkhuha, and Kalayanassana “Bow” Kaenkaew, members of luk thung group Super Valentine. In a recent interview with Khaosod, Bow said that the 2010 song was used as an opening song to their concerts, and they last performed it in 2014, when the band broke up.

Bow said that the song was always a big hit with transgender women when they sang it in concert.

“Thank you to everyone who’s giving Super Valentine a warm welcome again,” Bow said. “Your clips are making Thais relieve stress during this COVID-19 outbreak.”

The meme is spreading like Chiang Mai’s wildfire on Thai Tiktok and Instagram. After the verse of the three girls introducing themselves, some videos continue to sing “La la la, let’s come out and dance. Super Valentine! Super Valentine! Let’s have fun, everybody!”

Princess Ubolratana, an active social media user, posted a video on her private but widely-followed Instagram of her singing the meme. “Tul kramom, ka. Tul kramom, ka,” Ubolratana sings, replacing “Jane” with her royal title.

Some Tiktok users, like celeb Vatanika Patamasingh Na Ayudhya, use footage of themselves in three different outfits to play Jane, Noon, and Bow.

Others are dancing with their quarantine mates, like actres Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga did on her 16th day of quarantine:

A video by popular comedy page “My House” demonstrates how to introduce yourself in the “Jane, Noon, Bow” way when picking up takeout or accepting your food delivery.

Sisters Warattha “Noey” Imraporn, Charattha “Jam” Imraporn, formerly of Neko Jump band, and Charada “Piklek” Imraporn also did their own cover, using hand sanitizer as a microphone.

And of course, the original trio also did their covers.