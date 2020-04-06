Jane, Noon, Bow: The Tiktok Meme Cheering Up Thais in Quarantine

BANGKOK — A random 2010s luk thung song somehow went viral on Thai internet over the weekend, bringing a much needed distraction from the crushing boredom during coronavirus quarantine.
Everyone from Princess Ubolratana to celebs to your next door neighbor is doing the “Jane Noon Bow” viral meme, which involves each person doing a lipsync to all three parts of a 2010 luk thung dance song. The meme mostly spread on TikTok, a Chinese app gaining a larger following in Thailand by each day.
“Jane, ka. Jane, ka. My name is Jane; I came with Noon and Bow,” the song begins. “Noon, ka. Noon, ka. My name is Noon; I came with Jane and Bow. Bow, ka. Bow, ka. My name is Bow; I came with Noon and Jane.”
The trio are Jane-jira “Jane” Reanthongkam, Nattamon “Noon” Nilkhuha, and Kalayanassana “Bow” Kaenkaew, members of luk thung group Super Valentine. In a recent interview with Khaosod, Bow said that the 2010 song was used as an opening song to their concerts, and they last performed it in 2014, when the band broke up.
Bow said that the song was always a big hit with transgender women when they sang it in concert.
“Thank you to everyone who’s giving Super Valentine a warm welcome again,” Bow said. “Your clips are making Thais relieve stress during this COVID-19 outbreak.”
The meme is spreading like Chiang Mai’s wildfire on Thai Tiktok and Instagram. After the verse of the three girls introducing themselves, some videos continue to sing “La la la, let’s come out and dance. Super Valentine! Super Valentine! Let’s have fun, everybody!”
Princess Ubolratana, an active social media user, posted a video on her private but widely-followed Instagram of her singing the meme. “Tul kramom, ka. Tul kramom, ka,” Ubolratana sings, replacing “Jane” with her royal title.
View this post on Instagram
🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭 #พระมารดาก็คือพระมารดา ระดับทูลกระหม่อมหญิงอุบลรัตนราชกัญญา สิริวัฒนาพรรณวดี มีหรือจะทรงยอมตกเทรนด์ กับเพลงที่กลับมาฮิตอีกครั้งในช่วงกักตัวอยู่ในบ้านในช่วงไวรัสโคโรน่าระบาดนี้ กับเพลงซุปเปอร์วาเลนไทน์ ในแบบฉบับของพระองค์เอง “หม่อมค่ะ! หม่อมค่ะ! หนูชื่อหม่อม มากับเบนมากับยุ้ย ลันลั้นลา ลันลั้นลา มาม๊ามาม๊ามาม๊าออกมาเต้น” เจน นุ่น โบว์ หลบไป! ทรงร้องเอง ทรงเต้นเอง ทรงนักเลงพอ เอาซี๊! เต็ม 10 ไม่หักถวาย #ทรงพระสเลนเดอร์ เพคะ —- Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya of Thailand sings “Super Valentine”, the old Thai song which is on social media viral throughout the country. The Princess who never skips any trends also joins singing and dancing by herself. —- Video Captured by Bankishere Notthere #ทูลกระหม่อมหญิงอุบลรัตน #ทูลกระหม่อมหญิง #ทูลกระหม่อม #princessubolratana #princessubolratanarajakanya #ubolratanarajakanya #ราชวงศ์จักรี #chakridynasty #thairoyalfamily #ประเทศไทย #ไทย #thailand 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭
Some Tiktok users, like celeb Vatanika Patamasingh Na Ayudhya, use footage of themselves in three different outfits to play Jane, Noon, and Bow.
@therealvatanika
##ซุปเปอร์วาเลนไทน์ ##เจนนุ่นโบว์ ##supervalentine This ain’t me, it was my twin sisters 👽♬ Super วาเลนไทน์ – Super วาเลนไทน์
Others are dancing with their quarantine mates, like actres Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga did on her 16th day of quarantine:
@pokmindset
อยู่บ้าน 16 วันก็ประมาณนี้ครับ ##ซุปเปอร์วาเลนไทน์♬ original sound – Hypychie
A video by popular comedy page “My House” demonstrates how to introduce yourself in the “Jane, Noon, Bow” way when picking up takeout or accepting your food delivery.
เจน นุ่น โบว์ ในชีวิตจริงPosted by บ้านกูเอง on Friday, April 3, 2020
Sisters Warattha “Noey” Imraporn, Charattha “Jam” Imraporn, formerly of Neko Jump band, and Charada “Piklek” Imraporn also did their own cover, using hand sanitizer as a microphone.
And of course, the original trio also did their covers.