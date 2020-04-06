3 New Virus Deaths Reported, Infections Dip to 56

BANGKOK — Three more people died of coronavirus infections in Thailand, health officials said on Monday, though new confirmed cases of infection dropped to 56.

Government’s COVID-19 taskforce spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said the total death toll from the pandemic now stands at 26, while about 800 have recovered from the infection so far.

Taweesin identified the new fatalities as a 28-year Thai office worker, a 51-year-old Thai businessman with diabetes, and a 59-year-old Thai female vendor who had visited numerous gambling dens.

The spokesman also said cases outside the capital are fast exceeding those reported in Bangkok.

Thailand has reported about 2,200 cumulative infection cases so far.

Taweesin also dismissed the speculation of the government escalating the existing 6-hour curfew to 24-hour, saying the authorities see no need for a new measure at this time.