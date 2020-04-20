Officials Eye Extending Bangkok Booze Ban to April 30

Due to reporting error, an earlier version of this article said Bangkok extended its ban on alcohol sale to April 30. In fact, the extension was still under discussion.

BANGKOK — Officials on Monday said they will propose extending the ban on alcohol until the end of the month.

In an attempt to discourage social gatherings and decrease the spread of the coronavirus, Bangkok officials said the proposal, which will extend the ban until April 30, will be discussed in a government meeting today. A slew of other provinces already extended their prohibition last week.

“Although the numbers of the infected in Bangkok are decreasing continually, but we cannot take solace in that fact yet because Bangkok is a transportation hub full of many communities and travellers,” Chawin Sirinak, director of the city’s health department said Monday.

Bangkok’s booze ban was originally scheduled to expire today.

