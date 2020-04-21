Former Marine Arrested For Bomb Threat at US Embassy

BANGKOK — A former U.S. Marine and Iraq War veteran was arrested for planting a suspicious package in front of the U.S. embassy in Bangkok, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Lucas McCamy, 35, who is currently working as an American English teacher at a school in Chonburi province. He was taken into custody shortly after he left a parcel box in front of the U.S. embassy this morning.

The area was cordoned off and explosive ordnance disposal officers were called in to inspect the device. They found that it only contained a Muay Thai boxer doll, batteries, pieces of cloth and paper.

His motives are not immediately clear.

Police said the suspect remains silent after his arrest and appears to have a mental condition. He will be sent to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry for checkup before charges can be filed against him.

According to police, his relatives said McCamy served in Iraq, but he developed a mental condition after he was hit by an explosion.