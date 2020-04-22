Gov’t Extends Foreigners’ Stay to July 31, Halts 90-Day Report

BANGKOK — The government on Tuesday approved another round of automatic visa extension for foreigners residing in Thailand, this time for a further three months.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the Cabinet agreed with the plan proposed by the Immigration Bureau to permit foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 to stay further until July 31 without having to apply for an extension at immigration offices.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 in Thailand and other countries remains unresolved,” Naruemon said. “If we don’t extend permission to stay, foreigners would have to come to see immigration officers. It would cause overcrowding and risk of infection.”

Naruemon said the 90-day report requirement is also suspended.

The government granted a similar extension earlier this month, allowing stranded foreigners to stay without legal repercussions until April 30.

The move came after widespread complaints of overcrowding and risk of coronavirus infection at immigration offices across the country.