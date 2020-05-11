Policeman, 5 Others Infected With Coronavirus

BANGKOK — Six more people were infected with the coronavirus in Thailand, the government said Monday.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said four patients, including a policeman, were infected from working in a crowded environment in Phuket province.

A 6-year-old boy in Narathiwat province also tested positive for the coronavirus after sharing close contact with an infected patient, Taweesin added.

One more patient was found during an active case-finding operation in Yala province. He had a history of having a close proximity to an infected person who recently returned from Malaysia, the spokesman said.

The country’s cumulative cases of infection now stands at 3,015. As of Monday, 163 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,796 patients have recovered.