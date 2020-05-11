Gov’t to Launch COVID-19 Contact-Tracing Application

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin announced on Sunday that the kingdom will be launching a COVID-19 contact-tracing application in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

“The Thai government will only want to monitor those who have had contact with the virus and not to pry into people’s privacy,” Taweesin said, responding to concerns over privacy.

“We want to urge people to download the app which the CCSA will later reveal this coming week,” said Taweesin.

He also said health authorities will organize virus testing for six risk groups.

They include medical personnel, newly suspected persons or those in state quarantine, car drivers in public transport, parcel deliverers, immigrant workers and those working in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.

The CCSA on Sunday reported five new cases, bringing the total to 3,009.

Of all, 159 remain under treatment in hospitals. Total deaths stood at 56.

