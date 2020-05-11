‘No Plan B’ If Tokyo Olympics Can’t Start in 2021

TOKYO (Kyodo) — John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission, said Saturday that Tokyo Olympic planning was moving forward with no thought to any further postponements should the Games not be feasible next year.

Coates, who was in Sydney to attend the Australian Olympic Committee’s annual general meeting, told local media, “We’re proceeding on the basis that there is no Plan B of deferring the games again or anything like that.”

