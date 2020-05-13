Thailand Reports First Day Without New Virus Case

BANGKOK — Thailand on Wednesday reported no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began, the government said.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, credited the public’s cooperation with health measures issued by the government for the apparent decline of new virus infections. Thailand’s total tally of cases still stands at 3,017.

“This is what I want to tell you and make you proud,” Taweesin said. “This figure really comes because of our unity and cooperation. Thank you very much and please keep up your efforts.”

The spokesman said the country had previously recorded a day without any local transmissions on May 4, though 18 foreign inmates at the immigration detention center in Songkhla province were diagnosed with the virus on that day.

As of Wednesday, 117 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,844 patients have recovered.