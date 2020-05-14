Coronavirus Survivors Told to Refrain From Sex for 30 Days

BANGKOK — People who recovered from coronavirus infections should refrain from sexual intercourse for at least 30 days, a public health ministry expert said Wednesday.

Veerawat Manosutthi, a senior medical expert at the Disease Control Department, cited a Chinese study warning that semen may carry the coronavirus. Those who believe themselves to be free of the virus should use condoms when having sex, Veerawat said.

For the best safety practice, kissing should also be avoided, since it is known that the coronavirus can spread through the mouth, he added.

As of Thursday, 2,850 people have recovered from coronavirus infections.