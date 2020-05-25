Woman Dies From COVID-19 in Thailand, Official Says

By
Khaosod English
-
People line up to petition for government aid relief money on May 14, 2020 at the Government Public Relations Department in Bangkok.

BANGKOK— A Thai woman died from the coronavirus and two more people were infected with it, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s COVID-19 center, said Monday.

The 68-year-old victim shared close contact with known coronavirus patients and had pre-existing conditions of diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney failure, according to Taweesin. She died Sunday at a hospital in Chumphon province, bringing the total death tally to 57.

The two new patients were identified as a 55-year-old Thai masseuse who returned from Russia on May 20, and a 46-year-old Chinese woman in Phuket whose Italian husband had previously contracted the coronavirus, bringing the total infected to 3,042. 

Meanwhile, a total of 2,928 people have recovered from the virus.

Taweesin urged people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR