Traditional Massage, Spa Parlors May Soon Reopen: Official

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Old-fashioned massage and spa parlors might reopen shortly among other businesses in Thailand under strict anti-pandemic measures, said a senior government official on Sunday.

The Disease Control Department’s deputy director general Thanarak Phliphat said some categories of business, officially considered “fairly risky” to COVID-19 infection, might probably be allowed to reopen by the end of this month.

The categories of business which might enjoy the gradual easing of anti-pandemic measures include old-fashioned massage, better known as “Nuad Thai”, and spa parlors nationwide, Thanarak said.

However, they will be legally obliged to strictly observe social distancing order among their clients otherwise they could possibly be ordered to close again at any time, he commented.

While the categories of business, officially deemed as “fairly risky” to infection, might probably reopen, those officially deemed as “highly risky” will not be allowed to follow suit as yet, according to the the deputy department chief.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, is scheduled in the next few days to consider allowing the reopening of the “fairly risky” businesses, he said.

The “fairly risky” and “highly risky” categories of business include movie theaters, stadiums, conference and exhibition centers, amusement parks, bars, karaoke lounges, water sport facilities, bowling lanes and skating rinks, among other public venues.

The CCSA earlier allowed the reopening of the relatively “slightly risky” categories of business, including open-air marketplaces, department stores, discount stores, grocery stores, hair salons and barbershops as well as restaurants and food shops where one customer may be seated about two meters apart from another under social distancing rule.