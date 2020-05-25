China’s New Security Law ‘Won’t Affect’ Hong Kong Autonomy

HONG KONG (Xinhua) — The draft decision of China’s top legislature to introduce national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will not affect HKSAR’s high degree of autonomy, analysts said.

On the contrary, the legislation will serve as institutional reinforcement of the “one country, two systems” principle, safeguard the rule of law and a stable business environment in Hong Kong, and protect the well-being of the vast majority of Hong Kong residents once it fixes the loopholes in national security, according to analysts.

Legal experts stressed that the legislation aims to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security and won’t affect the HKSAR’s exercise of independent judicial power, including final adjudication.

Agencies to be set up by relevant national security organs of the central government in the HKSAR will fulfill relevant duties to safeguard national security in accordance with the law, they said.

A resident signs in a street campaign in support of national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Hong Kong’s social economy has suffered unprecedentedly amid the disturbance following the proposed ordinance amendments last year and the COVID-19 epidemic this year.

To restore order and get things back on track has become the mainstream will of the Hong Kong society.

However, the opposition forces in the HKSAR have been playing the “burn with us” suicidal mentality socially, politically and economically, regardless of Hong Kong residents’ well-being and fundamental interests.

“The opposition went all out in stigmatizing and demonizing the relevant legislation, resulting in Hong Kong’s lack of social conditions to complete the legislation on its own,” said Ng Chau-pei, a deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC) from the HKSAR.

Therefore, the central authorities must take countermeasures to respond to the challenges to the Constitution, the Basic Law and national security in a bid to restore prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, he said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, right, attends the opening session of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, May 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the NPC Standing Committee, said the legislation will have clear boundaries and principles, with the basic rights and freedom enjoyed by Hong Kong residents not be interfered with, their normal lives unaffected, and their property rights fully protected.

Choi Koon-shum, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said the national security legislation for Hong Kong only targets serious crimes jeopardizing national security, and will not affect the business of enterprises in Hong Kong or Hong Kong residents’ human rights and freedom of speech.

The billboard which reads “Implement the great policy of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, maintain Hong Kong’s long term prosperity and stability”, is displayed at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) central barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, May 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The legislation on national security shows the central authorities’ resolve to protect the peaceful lives and business environment in Hong Kong, thus helping the region regain its vitality as an international financial center, CPPCC National Committee member Wong Cho-bau said.

“Through last year’s disturbance triggered by the now-withdrawn ordinance amendments, we can clearly see the severe danger of Hong Kong’s lack of legal system on safeguarding national security,” said NPC deputy Chan Yung. “Hong Kong residents’ rights to life and property were seriously violated.”

Chan believes the vast majority of Hong Kong people would not want to see such violence and terrorist acts continue to wreak havoc in the region.

The draft decision on such legislation goes in line with Hong Kong’s overriding public opinion and reflects the principle of the rule of law, he said.