BANGKOK — The number of new coronavirus cases in Thailand rose above 10 after two weeks of waning infections due to infection found among those returning from overseas, the government announced Thursday.

Eleven more returnees tested positive at state quarantine facilities following similar cases found this week, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, said. Today’s report brings the total tally to 3,065.

The new patients were a 32-year-old woman returning from India; five masseurs and a 52-year-old maid returning from Qatar; and four workers returning from Kuwait, Taweesin said.

“We don’t want to conclude that the massage industry is another cluster of infection,” Taweesin said. “These cases came from abroad. It might have related to their accommodations, communities, and many things beyond our knowledge. We can’t just conclude from their history of being a masseur alone.”

The sharp increase in imported virus cases contrasts with the near-zero local transmission reported by the government. It’s also a pattern seen in mainland China, where the authorities said imported infection outnumbers its local figures in recent weeks.

Taweesin added that the task force is mulling over the proposal to shorten curfew time and open more venues, details of which will be announced tomorrow.

The downloadable version of the government’s Thai Chana tracking system will be available on Android devices this weekend, digital economy inspector general Polawat Witoolkollachit said.

He said the app would run faster than the current web-based version and users would not be required to enter their phone numbers repeatedly.

Apple iOS users will need to wait further since the app has to be approved by Apple, Polawat said.

As of Thursday, 63 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, while 2,945 patients have recovered.