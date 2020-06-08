Police Suspect Murder of Expat on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI — Police on Monday said they treated the death of a Ukranian woman on Koh Samui as a possible homicide case.

Bo Phut police superintendent Yutthana Sirisombat said the body of a 32-year-old Ukrainian national was found in a wooded area in Maret district by a local yesterday, two weeks after she went missing.

Her cause of death is yet to be established, but police said she is likely to be murdered since there were apparent attempts to conceal her body.

The woman was reported missing by her ex-husband, Dimas Frolov, 40, on May 25 after he couldn’t contact her. Col. Yutthana said investigators will summon Frolov and the woman’s close companions for questioning today.

Khaosod English is withholding the name of the woman until it is confirmed that her next of kin has been notified.

Her body was discovered by Uthen Viengnon, 47. He said he entered the wooded area to find wild mushrooms before he noticed a foul smell.

Uthen said he then called the village headman to investigate the source of odor, where they found the body laying in a stream.

National police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said the case is being investigated. The victim’s remains will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for a detailed autopsy.