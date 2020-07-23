Gov’t Greenlights Pandemic Entry for 4 Groups of Foreigners

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday said that the Thai government has decided to allow four groups of foreigners into Thailand.

“Foreigners participating in trade fairs in Thailand, who will be allowed to only stay until the fair wraps up,” said CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin. “Foreign film crew who have earlier applied for filming and will follow a specific itinerary; Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar for the food industry and for construction; the fourth group is tourists seeking medical treatment.”

Taweesin said the ministries have all agreed that one way to reboot the Thai economy is to allow foreigners in, and at the initial stage, it will only be such groups.

However, like all Thai returnees, these groups are all required to undergo COVID-19 tests before entering the country and must spend 14 days in quarantine under the supervision of a public health officer.

“All foreigners are required to undergo a COVID-19 test three days prior to departure with a 100,000 U.S. dollars health insurance, book for an alternative state quarantine, access to a liaison officer and use of the government sponsored COVID-19 tracking application.”

Taweesin also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working towards granting access to tourists from the Chinese mainland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China’s Hong Kong.