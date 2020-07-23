Run Away From Pandemic at Bang Sean Marathon

CHONBURI — A marathon set to be held this November will go ahead even though the prospect of border reopening remains dim, the organizer said Wednesday.

While many marathon races and international events have either been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bangsaen42 Chonburi Marathon will kick off as planned on Nov. 8, according to race director Rath Jirotwanichakorn.

The 42K race will start at Bang Saen Beach. Runners will then make their way to Sukhumvit Road, the coastal Chon Ra Mak Vi Tee Bridge, Khao Sam Muk, before heading to the finish line at the beach.

Under the “New Normal” scheme announced by the government, runners will be required to wear face masks at the event, though they are allowed to take off while jogging. Runners will be released in intervals to comply with the social-distancing measure and sanitizers will be placed throughout the course.

Tickets for Thai runners will cost 1,700 baht (1,300 baht for early birds), while foreigners will be “charged slightly more”, the organizer said. The exact price for foreigners is yet to be announced.

Rath also said the event will be open to foreigners “depending on the situation.” The registration round for expats will begin in August, while those from overseas will have to wait until the border fully reopens again.

“We will open to foreigners depending on the situation and we will update the information in English soon,” Rath said.