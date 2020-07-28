Immigration Says No More Extension Amnesty After Sep. 26

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Thai Immigration Bureau on Sunday issued an advisory saying that all foreigners with transit or tourist visas or visa on arrival (VoA), whose stay in Thailand was extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, must leave Thailand by Sept. 26.

The Thai cabinet recently approved the extension of stay until Sept. 26 for foreigners stranded in Thailand due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Immigration Bureau said it will not issue any further automatic extension for tourists after Sept. 26.

The bureau said only tourists who can show evidences of illness, or obstacles such as no flights available, will be allowed an extension.

Each extension will be granted for no more than 30 days.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s national carrier Thai Airways will operate two special Bangkok-Frankfurt return flights in August to facilitate travel for passengers who wish to return to Germany and for those who want to come back to Thailand.