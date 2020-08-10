Police Won’t Comment on ‘Wanted List’ of Activists

BANGKOK — Police commanders on Monday declined to comment on a claim that the police intelligence unit has marked 31 dissidents for arrests.

The list was purportedly compiled by the police and shared widely on social media on Friday, the day two well known pro-democracy protest leaders Arnon Nampa and Panupong Jadnok were detained on insurrection charges.

Khaosod English also obtained a document showing the portraits of some of the 31 individuals, which the source said was compiled by a police intelligence unit.

“I don’t know about it,” national police spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen said when inquired about the list. “I have not been briefed about it.”

He said there is no report of any new arrests apart from Arnon and Panupong.

Yaowalak Anuphan, the head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, said the “arrest list” was issued by investigators at Samranrat Police Station as part of their effort to seek a court’s approval for warrants.

But the station’s superintendent, Col. Itthipol Pongthorn, said he has not been informed about the document.

“I don’t know about the details,” Itthipol said. “Yes, it came out from our station, but the case also involved investigators from other agencies.”

When reached for comment, chief of the Special Branch Police division Monthon Buajeeb deferred the question to the Bangkok Metropolitan Bureau.

The spokesman of that bureau, Jirapat Poomjitr, was unavailable for comments as of press time.

The document named campaigners from various backgrounds, including student activists such as Parit Chiwarak, Jutatip Sirikhan, and Tattep Ruangprapaikitsereem, as well as community rights movement leaders Barame Chairat and Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa.

Even LGBT rights activist Pimsiri Petchnamrob, who has no known role in organizing the protests, is also included in the list.

Arnon and Panupong were arrested on Friday and charged with insurrection and violating the Emergency Decree’s ban on protests for the anti-government rally they organized on July 18.

The pair was later released on bail.