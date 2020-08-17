Army Says 7 Insurgents Killed in Deep South Clashes

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Another three insurgents were killed by army troops during marathon shoot-outs in southern Thailand over the last few days, said an army general on Sunday.

Four insurgents were fatally gunned down on Friday and Saturday by the army troops in the clashes, which began on Thursday in Yarang district of Pattani province, said Maj. Gen. Pramote Phrom-in, spokesman of the Fourth Army Area’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) center.

So far a total of seven insurgents have been killed by the army troops during the intermittent shoot-outs in the woods where they had been holed up and resisted arrest, according to Maj. Gen. Pramote.

Three injuries were reported on the army side during the shoot-outs with the insurgents.

The army troops had laid siege around the woods and nearby villages to press the insurgents to lay down their weapons and surrender to no avail, the ISOC spokesman said.

They were held responsible for Thursday’s bomb attacks in Nong Chik district of Pattani and Ra-ngae district of Narathiwat in which two army-trained rangers were killed and three others wounded.