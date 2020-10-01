Virus Outbreak: Thai-Myanmar Border Trade Partially Resumes

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Cross-border trading between northern Thailand and eastern Myanmar has resumed daily, confirmed a Thai executive official on Wednesday.

Many trailer trucks have begun to supply cargoes across the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge between Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand and Tachileik township of Shan state in eastern Myanmar, said Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce’s vice chairwoman Pakaimas Vierra.

However, all cargo trucks from Thailand are yet to be driven by Myanmar nationals upon entry into Myanmar territory in accordance with a bilateral agreement earlier reached between the local authorities of the neighboring countries, Pakaimas said.

The Thai cargoes, supplied to Tachileik township, included varieties of consumer goods, fuels and construction materials, among others, the official said.

The cross-border trading between Mae Sai and Tachileik, worth over 10 billion baht (about 316 million U.S. dollars) yearly, has earlier grounded to a halt due to the pandemic situation.