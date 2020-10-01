Tokyo Stock Trading Halted Due To Worst-Ever Malfunction

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trading of all listed shares for the entire Thursday session due to a system glitch, making it the first full-day suspension since the bourse introduced a fully computerized system in May 1999.

The breakdown dealt a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who pledges to make digitalization a top policy priority and Tokyo’s efforts to attract more foreign financial institutions and talent in a bid to boost its standing as a global financial hub.

