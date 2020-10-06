Teachers Accused of Hitting Children Freed on 8,000-Baht Bond

NONTHABURI — New suspects accused of mistreating preschoolers at a school northwest of Bangkok were released on bail Tuesday, including teachers caught putting a 2-year-old pupil into a black plastic bag.

All of the five suspects were taken to the court in Nonthaburi province to hear their charges and later released on a bond set at 8,000 baht each. More complaints of violence against children were reported to the police today.

The suspects include Chosita “Kru Ing” Chomchey and Preawnapa “Kru Preaw” Sripood, who turned themselves in to the police earlier today. Security camera shows them wrapping a child with a plastic bag as a punishment at Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School.

The five were part of 13 people accused of physical assaults at the same school. Nine already turned themselves in, including babysitter Ornuma “Khu Jum” Plodprong who allegedly struck and shoved children at least 29 times within a single week.

New allegations against Ornuma also surfaced today. Natthamonkarn Limatibul, the parent of a student in Ornuma’s class, filed a police complaint that accused the babysitter of stripping her daughter in front of male teachers.

Natthamonkarn demanded 5 million baht compensation from the school for negligence.

“She stripped my daughter in public, in front of Marvin who is a male teacher,” Natthamonkarn said, referring to a Filipino teacher charged for hitting pupils. “If he became sexually aroused and raped my girl in the school’s toilet, who would be responsible for it?”

Ornuma was fired from school shortly after the incidents were reported by the media last week.

Regional police commander Ampon Buarubporn said investigators are looking into ten other schools owned by Sarasas company in the Bangkok metropolis.

“There are 54 cases with 30 victims in total,” Lt. Gen. Ampon said. “There are four schools in Samut Prakan, 3 in Pathum Thani, and 3 in Nonthaburi. We are working with child protection officers to question the victims and please be rest assured that we will provide justice to all the parties.”

The school directors will hear the charges for hiring employees without teaching license on Wednesday, police said.

