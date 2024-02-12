British Guy Thanks Police for Quickly Returning His Stolen Assets

NONTHABURI – A British male tourist commended the Thai police for catching the person who stole his belongings and swiftly retrieving them.

According to Pol. Col. Ronnapat Thapthimthongchai, superintendent of Bang Yai Police Station, on February 10, Mr. Daniel, a 24-year-old British national, reported that many valuable items, totaling around 200,000 baht, were stolen from his room in a condominium in Bang Yai District, Nonthaburi Province, on the late Friday night, February 9.

On that night, his British friend went to Khao San Road in Bangkok, but he did not. His companion got to know the suspect and invited her back to the condo room for a drink. The next morning, at 9:00 a.m., Daniel discovered his assets gone, including $1,500 and £100 in cash, two Acer laptops, an iPhone XR mobile phone, two British credit cards, Canon cameras, and a lens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investigating officers reviewed the CCTV footage and conducted an inquiry until they identified the offender. They later requested an arrest warrant from the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

On February 11, around 8:00 p.m., police arrested Yanpat, or Khao Sunthornchot, a 40-year-old transgender woman from Bangkok, in front of Phibun Condo Ville on Soi Sa Ruam in Wong Sawang Subdistrict, Bang Sue District, Bangkok, with many pieces of evidence.

She was taken to Bang Yai Police Station in Nonthaburi Province and charged with stealing from a residence as well as unauthorised use of another person’s credit cards. She admitted to all charges.