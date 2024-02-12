From Beach to Forest, Elephant Pang Dummy Starts Her New Life

LAMPANG – Pang Dummy (Miss Dummy), a 23-year-old popular elephant, has begun her new life at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre Lampang, in northern Thailand, after spending many years in the south.

She became famous after a photo of her sitting and admiring the sea in Phuket Province, and she also produces a talking sound. Her habit of making sounds like she is talking comes from the way she was raised by her mahout, Kanya Panthuwiset, or Brother Rae, who did not use chains or hooks but rather communication.

Miss Dummy’s fans have seen her as charming and adorable.

They bought Pang Dummy from her previous owner and hired a truck to transport her from Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, over 1,400 kilometres in 38 hours to the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre Lampang as the 125th elephant member.

Advertisement

Brother Rae also travelled with Pang Dummy and stayed to care for her at this location. To avoid epidemics, she must be confined for at least 14 days under procedures for adopting new elephants. The Thai Elephant Conservation Centre Lampang’s Facebook page now posts updated photos of Pang Dummy for admirers to appreciate.

On the night of February 7, “Phrakhru Aod,” or Phrakhru Sangkharak Wirawat Weerawatthano, a lecturer at Mahamakut Rajavidyalaya University Lanna Campus, Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai Province, arrived at the Elephant Conservation Centre to greet the elephant. He was the leader of a group of elephant lovers who led a fundraising campaign to purchase Pang Dummy.

Phrakru Aod stated that he renamed Pang Dummy “Pang Saen Roo” in praise of her intelligence, and that she is the 16th elephant whose name begins with the word “Saen” for which he has launched a fundraising drive since 2021.

This time, they raised 2.1 million baht, with one million coming from Ms. Kanchana Silpa-Archa, a politician who loves elephants. Ms. Kanchana also came to feed the elephant as the truck drove through Supanburi Province. Last year, she assisted in the return of the famed elephant Plai Sak Surin from Sri Lanka to Thailand.

Advertisement

“This conservation centre covers around 2,500 rai of forests. It is a suitable location for elephants. There’s no reason to let elephants wander. Pang Saen Roo will have a permanent home. Phrakhru Aod said, “There is a place to eat, food security, and health stability.”

However, Suratchai Inwiset, director of the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre, is concerned about elephant care at this location, where 224 elephants are living, because elephant food, particularly grass, reduces during the dry season. Normally, the institution purchases 60–70 tonnes of grass every day from local peasants and community entrepreneurs groups.

“Those who love elephants can help to care for and raise them. You can pay 500 baht per person per month and 6,000 baht per year, which is coordinated with the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre Lampang on workday,” Phrakhru Aod said, asking people to participate in the fundraising effort.

____

Related article:

Talkative Elephant Miss Dummy Is Sent North From the South