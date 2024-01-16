Thailand’s Five Secondary Cities Offer Their Highlights in Tourism

As the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have selected 10 secondary cities to be promoted as potential tourism destinations, Prachachat Business has researched 5 provinces that are ready to sell their uniqueness to incoming tourists from all over the world.

Kanchanaburi: A Filmmaking Hub

Vichien Jentrakulroj, president of the Kanchanaburi Chamber of Commerce, said Kanchanaburi wants to become a creative film city after the province has hosted many production teams in recent years. The province has an abundance of natural beauties such as Erawan Waterfall, Sai Yok Waterfall, Khwae Bridge and Mon Bridge. The province is working to simplify the process of obtaining filming permits.

“Although Kanchanaburi is a major tourist destination with over 3 million visitors a year, it only ranks 10th in terms of tourism revenue, which is still low compared to the number of tourists. The Thai Chamber of Commerce has included Kanchanaburi in the list of secondary cities to boost tourism and increase its value.”

Nakhon Phanom: A Global Lai Reur Fai Festival

Thanapat Teekathananon, president of the Nakhon Phanom Chamber of Commerce, said the province will focus on two major events this year, both of which it hopes will achieve global status: The annual Naga Festival, held on July 7 each year, and the annual Lai Reur Fai Festival (Festival of Illuminated Boat Procession).

Nakhon Phanom is well positioned to become a tourist hub, with excellent infrastructure, including air and land transportation. There are currently 4 flights from one airline per day. The province is also a gateway to Laos, Vietnam and southern China.

The Chamber of Commerce estimates that tourism in Nakhon Phanom could increase by 40 percent following the province’s promotional campaign. The total economic value of tourism is expected to reach 48 billion baht, of which tourism revenue would account for 3.16 billion baht.

In addition, the province is working to become a green city by building three wastewater treatment plants to filter wastewater before it is discharged into the Mekong River. This will help clean the Mekong, improve fish farming and support the way of life along the river. The province is also working to improve waste management.

Chanthaburi: A Food Festival

Saksakul Suphakritanan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Chanthaburi, said food is a strong selling point in the province. Chanthaburi has a wide variety of delicious and healthy foods that have interesting stories to tell. For example, the province’s “Path of Faith” route, which includes Wat Buppharam Temple, features nine auspicious dishes that will be served to tourists at the 2024 Food and Film Festival.

Lampang: Ceramics and Lacquer-Dyed Fabric

Peerarak Pichayakul, vice president of the Lampang Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber will focus on two areas: Products and historical tourism. In products, the chamber will promote two main groups: Ceramics, for which Lampang is a major producer. The chamber will work to develop the design, history and value of Lampang ceramics to make them more attractive to consumers.

Secondly, the province will focus on lacquer-dyed fabrics, which are a traditional craft in Lampang. The chamber will work with the provincial governor and the Lampang Red Cross to improve the scientific characteristics of lacquer-dyed fabric.

For historical tourism, Lampang is home to the largest concentration of Burmese temples in Thailand. Visitors can explore the city’s rich history and learn about its unique culture.

Sisaket: Opening of a Border to Preah Vihear

Rattawit Angsukulkiet, president of the Sisaket Chamber of Commerce, said the province is working to open a border crossing to Preah Vihear, a UNESCO World Heritage Site also known as Pha Mo I Daeng. The province is also promoting other attractions such as the Pha Phaya Goopree to attract more tourists.

The province also highlights the Lava Durian, a variety of durian grown on volcanic soil, as well as Suk Samran Beach in Phu Sing District, the source of the first drop of water in Sisaket province, and Koh Klang Nam or the floating island in the center of Sisaket Province with a 3.7-kilometer road around the island.

