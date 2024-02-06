Talkative Elephant Miss Dummy Is Sent North From the South

HAT YAI – Netizens are currently following the journey of Pang Dummy (Miss Dummy), a 23-year-old intelligent elephant travelling from Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, in the south, to Lampang Province in the north.

Pang Dummy is famous for photos of her sitting and staring out at the sea at Koh Siray, Phuket Province, before being sold to a new owner in Hat Yai District, who then had no money to care for her. He announced her sale again.

This time, Phrakhru Sangkharak Wirawat Weerawatthano, also known as Phrakru Aod, from Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai Province, was joined by a group of elephant lovers who launched a fundraising effort to raise 2.1 million baht to purchase and find a new home for Pang Dummy. One of the donors is Ms. Kanchana Silpa-Archa, who helped the elephant Plai Sak Surin when he returned from Sri Lanka to reside in Thailand last year.

Pang Dummy will be lived at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre, the same home of Plai Sak Surin.

On February 6, the mahout in charge of Pang Dummy and the elephant camp personnel assisted in her transfer to a 6-wheeled truck, with her fan club from Hat Yai District arriving to help in the delivery of fruit for the elephant. There were also supplies for their meals.

It was quite difficult to get Pang Dummy into the 6-wheel truck because the vehicle is so tall. The mahout stated that the elephant disliked getting inside the car since it was time-consuming and inefficient. However, once she was in the vehicle, she was in a better mood. She raised her trunk to meet her supporters. After eating the fruit, she mumbled occasionally.

Pang Dummy will arrive at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre on Wednesday. There will be stops along the trip to let her feed and relax, as well as for the mahout and those involved in the elephant’s transportation.

Miss Sirirat Khamdaeng, a fan, said she has been following Pang Dummy for a long time when she spotted a photo of the elephant sitting and looking out at the sea in Phuket Province. I thought she was adorable, clever, and had a lovely voice.

“I will continue to follow her stories as well as pictures online after Pang Dummy has left Hat Yai for the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang,” she said.

Ms. Kanchana also stated that she will pay Miss Dummy a visit once everything has been settled.

