Thai Surrogacy Network Leader Arrested for Trafficking Sperm

NONTHABURI – Officers from the Crime Suppression Division apprehended the leader of a network that trafficked sperm across Thailand’s border into neighbouring countries. The sperm was utilised to impregnate Laotian and Cambodian women who served as surrogates for Chinese clients.

The suspect, 33-year-old Thiraphong Chaiyasuk, was arrested on February 24, 2024 outside his house in Nonthaburi province. He had been wanted on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the criminal court in 2022.

The investigation began in 2017 when Nong Khai customs officials intercepted a shipment of liquid nitrogen containing six frozen semen vials intended to be smuggled across the border into Laos. The investigation led to the discovery of a large network of Chinese investors who were hiring people to smuggle sperm into fertility clinics in Laos and Cambodia.

The sperm was used to fertilize eggs from Laotian or Cambodian women who were paid as surrogate mothers. The children resulting from these pregnancies had the nationality of the surrogate mother, which could be used by Chinese criminal groups to launder money.

The investigation revealed that Thiraphong was a member of the network and led the team that smuggled the semen across the border. He had been on the run since 2017 and was hiding in Nonthaburi province when he was arrested.

Thiraphong confessed to being a member of the network and said he was responsible for overseeing the team that transported the semen. He said he had been doing this since 2014 and that he transported about 100 vials of semen per trip. He was paid 10,000-15,000 baht per trip.

Thiraphong said the reason why the network does not work in Thailand is that it is difficult to get approval and the costs are high. In neighboring countries, the laws are more lax and the costs are lower.

Thiraphong was charged with using others to bring or take prohibited goods out of the kingdom without permission” and “using others to illegally import or export sperm, ova or embryos out of the kingdom.