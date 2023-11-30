Chinese Gambling Den Investigators Will Also Examine Thai Police

NONTHABURI – According to the investigation, a posh gambling den inside a hotel in Nonthaburi province’s Ngamwomgwan area just north west of Bangkok that police raided on November 29 belongs to Chinese businesspeople.

At the time police raided, they arrested 49 gamblers and staff: 24 Chinese, one Canadian, one Singaporean, one Myanmar, one Lao, four Thais, and 17 people have no registration status.

Deputy Police Commander Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanpetch issued an urgent letter to the Police National Chief informing him of the preliminary investigation’s findings that the casino in the IWISH hotel is a Chinese business that has placed gaming equipment as a permanent gambling den. As a result, it is assumed that gambling has been open for some time. The investigation team will track down the owner and determine when the unlawful casinos were launched.

Furthermore, it will be investigated whether any police officers involved in deliberate negligence demand, receive, or have a benefit, either directly or indirectly, and how, by speeding up the investigation of the facts so that they are evident within two days.

Earlier, the Immigration Bureau’s investigation officers had information that this casino had been open for a some time. The majority of consumers are Chinese businesspeople and tourists who come to have fun.

As a result, on November 29, the Immigration Police presented a criminal court warrant to search the hotel. They discovered a big casino on the 8th and 9th floors of this hotel. It was lavishly decorated.

The officers found 3.5 million baht cash, 100 sets of playing cards, chips worth tens of millions baht, six baccara tables, six slot machines, six guns among others. Police are currently searching for the true owner of the gambling den which occupies two floors of the hotel.

“If the inquiry shows that any police officers were involved, they will be taken into account when considering appointments and transfers in the appointment for the year 2023 and to use administrative measures such as disciplinary action and criminal action,” Pol. Gen. Kittirat stated.

