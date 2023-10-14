13 Arrested for Operating Online Gambling Websites

BANGKOK — Police on Friday said 13 people were arrested for running online gambling websites targeting Hong Kongers and Brazilians.

Khlong Tan police superintendent Vajirakorn Wongboon said the arrests were made during a raid on a company on Soi Sukhumvit 67, which allegedly operated three online gambling websites. Thirteen people, who were running online advertisements for the websites, were charged with organizing a gambling.

Pol. Col. Vajirakorn said the suspects were hired by a Hong Kong owner to operate the websites that targeted Hong Kong and Brazilian gamblers. He said police will continue to investigate and find others involved in the online gambling ring.