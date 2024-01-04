A Thai Student Almost Smuggled Hidden Heroin to Australia

NONTHABURI – Police officers from the Rattanathibet police station in Nonthaburi province are investigating a case in which a package containing a total of 15 sheets of sofa covers hiding heroin.

This package were delivered to a Thai student who was studying in Australia. The student had posted on Facebook that she would return to Thailand in mid-January and offered to transport the package to Australia for a fee of 3,500 baht. However, she claimed not to know the contents of the package.

Mr. Wat, 53, the student’s father, was the one who found the drug. He became suspicious when he noticed the abnormal weight of the package. The father immediately notified the police, who examined the package together.

When the police officers opened the box, they discovered that the cushion’s covers contained white powder, which was probably a narcotic drug. It was later confirmed that the substances were 7.5 kilograms of heroin, which has a market value of more than 20 million baht in Thailand. If successfully transported to Australia, this value would increase considerably.

The investigating officers established that the seized drugs were linked to international drug trafficking. The drugs were secretly imported into Australia via a special channel to circumvent the strict controls of the Australian authorities.

Later, on the night of 3 January 2024, a 30-year-old stewardess went to the police station to provide information because her name and phone number were on the box. After extensive questioning, she left the station without giving an interview to the media.

The police disclosed the findings of their investigation into the bank account used for the transportation fee. The account holder, a Laotian male, has been identified and his whereabouts are being investigated in order to take further legal action and extend the investigation into the origin of the drugs.

