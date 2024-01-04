Starbucks Thailand Raises Beverage Prices Due to Production Costs

BANGKOK – Starbucks (Thailand) announced on Thursday that it is raising the prices of its drinks by 5 baht starting January 4, 2024. This price adjustment has been effective in all channels, including storefronts and online orders through various platforms such as Lineman and Grab. The American coffee chain cited a higher production cost.

“This price adjustment is due to the current economic situation. Operating expenses and management have continued to increase throughout the past period. The company tries to keep costs consistent so as not to affect customers,” according to its statement.

“However, beginning January 4, 2024, Starbucks Thailand is required to raise beverage pricing by 5 baht. Snacks, coffee beans, bottled drinks, drinkware, syrup, whipped cream, and various other items will retain their original prices. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. We reiterate our commitment to provide consumers with the finest Starbucks experience possible,” it added.

Starbucks began its operation in Thailand by opening its first coffeehouse at Central Chidlom in July 1998, after its first store opened in the United States in 1971.

According to the company’s managing director, Nednapa Srisamai, the target calls for 800 Starbucks outlets in Thailand by 2030, up from 465 stores with over 4,300 employees currently.

Starbucks Thailand has noted that the company is dedicated to making the Starbucks Experience a rewarding part of the day for all its customers in Thailand while contributing positively to the community through its sponsorship of sustainable coffee production with Thai hill tribes under the name of Muan Jai® (Thai blended coffee).

