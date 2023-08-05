Customs Seizes Heroin Bound for Australia, S. Korea, HK

BANGKOK — The customs department on Friday said they seized 3.5 kilograms of heroin concealed inside a shipment of pain-relief patches.

Department spokesman Phanthong Loykunlanan said the drugs worth up to 10 million baht were stuffed inside boxes of pain-relief patches headed for Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong. The drugs were discovered on Thursday at Suvarnabhumi Airport after customs officials noticed that the packets containing the patches had been tampered with, he said.

The latest seizure brought the department’s total confiscated so far this year to a billion baht worth of drugs, Phanthong said.

Authorities have yet to identify the person who sent the packages, which were sent from Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

A similar seizure was made in June at Bangkok Port, where 32 kilograms of heroin were discovered inside a shipment of pain-relief patches bound for Melbourne, Australia.