Spas, Gyms, Cinemas Among Venues To Be Shut in Bangkok

BANGKOK — The City Hall on Saturday night ordered a closure of certain establishments including fitness centers and spas in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the capital.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said 31 types of businesses will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

They include cinemas, amusement parks, zoos, skateparks, snooker clubs, bowling alleys, internet cafes, public swimming pools, fitness centers, convention centers, museums, public libraries, nursing homes, boxing gyms, tattoo shops, race tracks, amulet markets, beauty clinics, spas, sports venues, and public parks.

Shopping malls will be allowed to open from 11am to 9pm, while convenience stores across the capital will be shut down from 10pm to 5am. Hair salons may only offer trimming and washing services.

Gatherings of more than 20 people will also be banned.

Bangkok, which saw the highest number of cases in Thailand, is one of the 18 provinces designated by the government as a “Red Zone,” where opening hours of certain establishments are curtailed. The capital discovered 1,582 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.