Bangkok Parks, Spas, Beauty Clinics To Reopen June 1

BANGKOK — A number of public venues in the capital will be allowed to reopen beginning this Tuesday, the City Hall announced Monday.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said venues set for reopening include museums, tattoo shops, beauty clinics, spas, and public parks. Other establishments, which have been shut down per the governor’s order for over a month now, will remain closed until June 14.

“Most infections in Bangkok were found in construction worker camps, as well as markets and communities around the camps,” Pongsakorn said. “The outbreak has been contained within these camps and we have not found clusters of infections in certain types of establishments. The reopening will support business owners and allow people to make a living.”

Bangkok continues to see the highest number of new confirmed cases in the country, with 1,356 new cases reported today. Apisamai Srirangsan, a deputy spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said there are now 45 active clusters of infections around the capital, among them are 15 construction worker camps and 13 markets.

Pongsakorn said the venues permitted to reopen are still required to follow social distancing measures and they may be closed again if there is a further cluster of infections.

Spas may not offer steaming and facial massage services, while parkgoers will not be allowed to congregate or consume food in parks.