Next 2 Weeks ‘Crucial’ in Lockdown Lifting Decisions

BANGKOK — The question of whether to lift or reimpose coronavirus restrictions in Bangkok would depend on the situations in the next two weeks, a health official said.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration senior advisor Udom Kachintorn said any further relaxing of restrictions will only be made if officials are certain that the outbreak is well under control.

Thailand logged approximately 12,000 new infections on Monday. The daily infection number has been decreasing in recent days, but so has the number of daily tests conducted.

But Udom said the downward trend is the result of the lockdown measures introduced back in July, and more vaccination coverage.

In order to keep the infections in manageable range, Udom urged members of the public not to let their guard down.

The Public Health Ministry also launched the official “Digital Health Pass” on Monday. All residents in Thailand are encouraged to download the pass from the government’s Mor Prom application.

The pass includes a person’s proof of vaccination, details of their most recent coronavirus test, and their antibody readings, if available.

This key information will be used by businesses and services to verify the safety status of the pass holder. Some Airlines, like Bangkok Airways, Lion Air, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, and Thai Smile are already accepting the health pass, according to media reports.

Soon restaurants, salons, gyms, spas and more may adopt them to verify their customers as the government is pushing ahead with its plans to reopen some provinces for tourism by Oct. 1.