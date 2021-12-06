Thailand Detects First Case of Omicron Variant, HealthMin Says

BANGKOK — The first known case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Thailand was found in a traveler from Spain who entered the country nearly a week ago, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

Suphakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the person was first tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 30 and the result came out the following day as positive, with a strong indication that the infection was caused by the omicron variant. He was then tested again on Dec. 3, producing the same result.

Suphakit said there is now “99%” chance that the person was indeed infected with the omicron variant.

The unnamed patient was described in the ministry’s news conference as a 35-year-old traveler from “South America,” though his nationality was not identified.

Suphakit said the patient is now receiving treatment in hospital, adding that no one is considered to be in high-risk contact with the man, because the man took strict safety precaution during his travel.

Suphakit also said there is currently no reports of a local outbreak involving the new variant, and the traveler’s infection is categorized as an imported case. The news about an South African woman testing positive for the omicron variant over the weekend turned out to be a false alarm, since the test indicated it was delta variant, Suphakit said.