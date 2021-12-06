Gov’t Admits to Missing Jab Goal by National Day

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Public Health said it has missed its own target of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday, which celebrates the National Day.

Despite the failure, Public Health Ministry official Kiattiphum Wongrajit said he’s happy with the result of the national vaccination drive so far. Kiattiphum said at least 94 million vaccine doses have been given out so far.

The ministry did not give any reason for its failure to meet the target, but the early stage of the inoculation drive was plagued by shortage of vaccine and delays. No government agency was ever held accountable for the shortfall.

The government has also pledged to get tough on people who refuse to get vaccinated, potentially introducing restrictions that would limit their access to public spaces, but Kiattiphum said no such policy is in the pipeline at this time.

Nevertheless, Kiattiphum urged people who may hesitate about taking the jabs to get vaccinated, as they will be helping to protect themselves and others.