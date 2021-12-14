NYE Bashes Can Take Place, With Some Conditions, Gov’t Says

BANGKOK — The Center for COVID-19 Situation Admistration has issued a directive on Tuesday following its decision to allow each province to permit holding of New Year countdown parties until 1am of Jan 1.

The directive, which is for social gatherings with 1,000 people or more, is divided into COVID-19 free personnel, COVID-19 free customers and COVID-19 free environment. One of the measures requires singers, staff, customers to show proof of full vaccination, and testing negative through ATK within the past 72 hours.

One person is allowed per 4 square meters and must be held in an open-air environment. There can only be one exit and entrance.

Attendees must registered to join the party in advance and the crowd must be at least five meters away from the stage. Decisions to hold the festivities will be up to each provincial authorities.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Admistration also said on Tuesday that more than 220,000 people have travelled to Thailand since the kingdom’s reopening on Nov 1.

Out of the 228,466 people who entered Thailand through various airports until Monday, 342 have been tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.