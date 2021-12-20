Hundreds Remain Stranded on Thai-Myanmar Border After Clashes

TAK — Over two thousand people have fled Myanmar to the Thai border after days of military clashes between the Burmese military junta and Karen National Union.

Those who fled are offered refuge in Mae Sot district of Tak province. The Thai army also said seven unidentified pieces of ammunition landed on the Thai side of the border on Sunday although no one has been injured. This led to the Thai side, forces from the 14th infantry division, to fire five warning shots to warn both warring sides across the border. The army has also lodged a complaint through the Thai-Myanmar border committee.

As of Sunday, 334 people who fled Myanmar decided to return to their country leaving 2,106 still on the Thai side as on Monday.