Iraqi Arrested After Overstaying Visa 8 Years

PATTAYA — An Iraqi national was arrested for overstaying his visa for eight years, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested Khalid Majeed Ali Ali, 52, at his house in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. Chonburi immigration chief Parinya Klinkesorn said the man had overstayed his tourist visa for 2,993 days after it expired on Jan. 15, 2015.

“Our investigation revealed that an Iraqi man had been staying in this area for a long period and appeared to be unemployed,” Pol. Col. Parinya said. “We feared that he might commit a crime.”

Majeed reportedly fainted when police showed up at his doorstep. Police had to administer first aid before he could be taken to ​​Nong Prue Police Station to hear his charges.

Foreigners who are caught overstaying their visa by less than a year face five years on the blacklist, while those who overstay for more than a year face ten years. They also face a maximum fine of 20,000 baht. Those who turn themselves in get a shorter ban.