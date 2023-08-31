Chinese Couple Arrested in Thailand for Massive Scam

BANGKOK — Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Chinese couple wanted in their home country for allegedly running a large-scale fraud scheme that caused more than 1.5 billion baht in damage.

Immigration police commander Pakphumpipat Sajjapan said two Chinese nationals, identified only by their surnames of Shang and Wang, were arrested at a hotel in Pattaya following a request from Chinese authorities.

Police said the couple ran a ponzi scheme in China that scammed more than 1,500 people out of 300 million yuan, or around 1.5 billion baht. Under the scheme, investors who pooled their money in a fraudulent company they set up were promised a higher than usual return in profits.

In a related development, another Chinese national, identified only by her surname of Min, was also arrested at a request of Chinese authorities for allegedly concealing assets worth 120 million yuan, or around 600 million baht, she gained from an online gambling website that was run by her husband.

Her husband is believed to have fled to Singapore, police said.