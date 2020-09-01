Thais Lose Their Collective Sh*t at ‘999997’ Lotto

BANGKOK — The unusual combination of the top winning lottery ticket number has the entire kingdom in a hubbub Tuesday.

The first prize lottery ticket at today’s bi-monthly government lottery draw was “999997”, which was perceived as especially auspicious for its high concentration of consecutive nines. Each first prize ticket dishes out a jackpot of six million baht.

Now, who would buy such a rare combination? Apparently someone did. A Facebook user named Nai Paen Krub posted photos of himself with 10 “999997” lotto tickets – which will net him sweet winnings of 60 million baht.